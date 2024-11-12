Adam Schefter Believes Daniel Jones's Career With Giants Is Over
The New York Giants have one of the worst records in the NFL, sitting at 2–8. Right now, the Giants would likely hold the first pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, meaning they could shop around for a new star.
ESPN's Adam Schefter admitted he wouldn't be surprised if the Giants look for a new quarterback to replace Daniel Jones, who has really had a tough season. The NFL reporter also thinks Jones's time in New York is already done before the 2024 season ends.
The Giants are entering a bye week, and Schefter said he wouldn't be surprised if the team benches Jones moving forward.
"I would guess that we don't see Daniel Jones play another down for the Giants, that would be my guess right now," Schefter said on Tuesday's Unsportsmanlike Radio. "Because [coach] Brian Daboll's tone yesterday was different than it was in other weeks. It was always 'Daniel Jones is our starter,' ... and then yesterday, 'We're evaluating everything.'"
Schefter also noted how Jones has a $23 million guarantee on his contract for if he gets injured. The Giants may not want to risk the quarterback getting injured if they don't see a lasting future with him.
"My guess today would be that the Daniel Jones experience, time in New York is over," Schefter added. "They can't risk, I don't believe, having a guy out there right now with a $23 million injury guarantee that you're not going to be committed to next year."
Schefter thinks the Giants could follow suit from what the Denver Broncos did last year with Russell Wilson by benching him before the season ended to make sure he didn't get injured.
If Jones is benched in Week 12 vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, then Drew Lock would likely replace him. Tommy DeVito sits at the third-string position. Daboll and the Giants likely won't make a decision until after the bye week.
Through 10 games, Jones has completed 63.3% of his passes for 2,070 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions. He has an average 46.3 QBR, which ranks 27th in the league. He's also been sacked 29 times, which is the fourth most in the NFL.