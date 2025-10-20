Adam Schefter Predicts NFL Fans Will Always Remember Giants' Historic Meltdown
The New York Giants appeared to be on track to pull off a road upset at the hands of the Broncos on Sunday. A win would have moved them to 3-4 on the year and provided some hope that Jaxson Dart could spark them to a playoff run. But then Brian Daboll's defense allowed Denver to score 33 points in the fourth quarter as the Broncos became just the second team since the 1970 merger to overcome a 19-point fourth quarter deficit en route to victory.
A stunned Giants side was left to wonder what they heck happened out there. One player had some strong thoughts about the coaching decisions that led them to ruin. Fans, after enjoying some hope after lean years, re-calculated their expectations.
On Get Up Monday morning, Adam Schefter provided little solace. In his mind, this may not just be a season-turning loss but one that will be impossible to forget and linger in the organization's mind for years to come.
"This is a historic loss," he said. "This is the loss the likes of which when Herm Edwards returned a fumble .. this is that kind of loss that you will always remember."
Look, it was a bad loss. No one is going to argue that. For Giants fans, it'll be tough to get over. Yet it is possible that people forget about the particulars of how this team fell to 2-5 on the year. They may even forget over the course of a few weeks. And if New York fails to climb back to .500 and finishes well outside the playoff picture even Giants supporters who feel broken right now may move on before the Knicks' season really gets going.