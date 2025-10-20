Brian Burns Was Furious at Giants' Coaches After Collapse Against Denver
Brian Burns was not happy after the Giants lost to the Broncos on Sunday.
New York suffered an improbable collapse on Sunday, losing 33-32 after leading 19-0 entering the fourth quarter. The teams traded blows in the final frame, but Bo Nix led Denver to 33 points in the fourth and a win as time expired.
As Broncos kicker Will Lutz hit a 39-yard field goal to claim victory, several Giants players could be seen with looks of disbelief on the sideline. Head coach Brian Daboll chucked his headset. Burns’s frustration was evident as he was seen angrily yelling after the game.
The Athletic's James Palmer posted video of Burns going through it as he walked back to the locker room.
It sounds like Burns was upset about the Giants' decision to drop eight into coverage on the final drive, which allowed Nix time to throw the ball without being pressured. That "prevent" approach wound up biting the Giants.
In the video above, Nix hit Marvin Mims for a 29-yard strike to New York's 48-yard line. As the Broncos rushed to the line to spike the ball and kill the clock, Burns wound up being flagged for a neutral zone infraction. That gave them an extra five yards. Two plays later, Lutz kicked the game-winning field goal.
Burns had two sacks and three tackles for loss on the day, and now leads the NFL with nine sacks on the season. But when it mattered, the Giants couldn't stop the Broncos. Nix finished the game 27-of-50 for 279 yards, with two touchdowns, and no interceptions, while adding 48 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.
The Giants are now 2-5 and travel to Philadelphia to face the Eagles in Week 8.