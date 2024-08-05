Akbar Gbajabiamila Cracks Up 'Good Morning Football’ With an Interesting Analogy
'Good Morning Football' kicked off its second week of the NFL preseason on Monday with half the crew having traveled back to New York. Peter Schrager and Kyle Brandt were both back on the East Coast reporting from New York Jets training camp while Jamie Erdahl and Akbar Gbajabiamila stayed in Los Angeles to get some use out of that new studio.
The crew was discussing the NFL's recently released list of the top 100 players in the league this morning when Gbajabiamila gave a modern twist to a classic analogy. The reaction of his cohosts was incredibly animated. The former football player surmised that players were trying to "piss Patrick Mahomes off" by not making him number one and that one word obviously got stuck in his mind.
"It is pissing in someone's face and calling it rain."
(You can watch a higher quality version here.)
Erdahl, Schrager and Brandt immediately cracked up while Gbajabiamila just kept going. The phrase he was referencing, which was the name of a book by Judge Judy back in the 1990's, is "don't pee on my leg and tell me it's raining." Changing leg to face makes it a much more colorful quote.
It is a true marvel of modern technology that someone can say that in Los Angeles and it can immediately make two people in New York remove their sunglasses.