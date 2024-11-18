Bears Radio Caller Goes on Fuming Rant on ‘Arrogant’ Matt Eberflus After Loss to Packers
It’s not Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus’s day, month or even season.
Eberflus was harshly criticized in Sunday’s 20-19 loss to the Green Bay Packers after settling for a 46-yard walk-off field goal instead of trying to pick up extra yards late in the game to make kicker Cairo Santos’s job a little easier.
One Bears radio caller had plenty to say about that coaching decision. On Chicago sports radio’s 670 The Score, a caller dialed into the Bears-Packers postgame show and launched into a scathing tirade about Eberflus.
"It was arrogance from a loser coach who has no business in that position," Cullen from Northfield, Illinois, said. "He should’ve been out of here. Finding a way to not use the time to get a little closer for this team against the Packers, and I don’t even care if he had lost both games against the Packers, but the way we’re losing, it shows me that there’s arrogance in this moron.
"And that combination is awful, it’s inexcusable, and we gotta move on from this guy. He’s not the answer, I’d love to see them break tradition and get rid of him now, it’s not gonna happen, it makes me sick to my stomach, to my core and it drives me nuts."
This is hardly the first time Eberflus has been raked over hot coals this season, and it likely won’t be the last. The Bears are now 5-17 in one-score games under Eberflus since 2022, good for the worst record in the league.
Fresh off OC Shane Waldron’s firing, the Bears were seconds away from beating the Packers for the first time since 2018, but they ended up dropping their 11th straight game against their divisional rival thanks to an unlucky blocked field goal. Up next for the Bears is a divisional matchup against the Minnesota Vikings at home.