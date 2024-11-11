SI

Bears' Matt Eberflus Had Brutal Radio Interview Come to Awkward End Morning After Loss

Andy Nesbitt

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus had a brutal radio interview Monday morning.
The Chicago Bears' recent free fall down the standings hit a new low Sunday when they lost at home to the lowly New England Patriots, 19-3. They have now dropped three straight games and haven't scored a touchdown in their last two losses.

Head coach Matt Eberflus might be sitting on the hottest seat in the league. He has struggled to get things going with No. 1 pick Caleb Williams, and fans in Chicago are getting extremely restless.

Eberflus followed up Sunday's awful showing with a painful radio interview Monday morning.

Warning: This video below is super awkward.

"Coach, your cellphone is as bad as the offense right now" was just a savage line from David Kaplan.

That led to this ending:

Yikes.

Nothing is going well for the Bears right now.

