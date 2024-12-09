Bill Belichick Described How He Would Run a College Football Program If Hired
Bill Belichick made his first public appearance since interviewing for the North Carolina Tar Heels head coaching job on Monday afternoon's edition of ESPN's The Pat McAfee Show.
During his weekly hit—while tiptoeing around the contents of his interview with the university's chancellor—the 72-year-old was asked how he would run a college football program should he take over, and gave a fascinating answer:
"Let me put this in capital letters: IF I was in a college program, the college program would be a pipeline to the NFL for the players that had the ability to play in the NFL," Belichick explained. "It would be a professional program. Training, nutrition, scheme, coaching, techniques that would transfer to the NFL. It would be an NFL program at a college level and an education that would get the players ready for their career after football."
"It would be geared toward developing the player," he continued. "Time management, discipline structure and all that, that would be life skills regardless of whether they were in the NFL or somewhere in business. I feel very confident that I have the contacts in the National Football League to pave the way for those players that would have the ability to compete in the [NFL]... they would be ready for it. I have no doubt about that."
Belichick has reportedly met with UNC twice over the last week and according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, his most recent interview with the school lasted for five hours. The Athletic's Dianna Russini added on Saturday that, "the interest is real, and if Belichick is offered the job, a source familiar with his thinking expects him to take it."
The NCAA's transfer portal officially opened on Monday, which could give North Carolina some incentive to wrap up the process sooner rather than later.