Bill Simmons Addresses Viral WWE Raw Moment with Nikki Bella
Bill Simmons attended WWE Raw's Netflix debut last week. The Sports Guy had premium seats right behind media rival Pat McAfee and found himself in a section surrounded by celebrities. Simmons was right next to seats that WWE rotated a few wrestlers in throughout the night so they could show them on the broadcast.
Simmons started his night sitting next to the War Raiders, but they were eventually replaced by Nikki Bella. When she was shown on the broadcast Simmons went viral for his lack of a reaction, choosing to stare ahead as hard as possible. The aggregators had a field day.
While Raw took place on Monday night, Simmons didn't podcast the rest of the week because of the California wildfires, but did record a conversation with NFL Network's Peter Schrager the next day that finally ran today. While Cousin Sal didn't bring Simmons's virality up on the weekly Guess the Lines podcast on Sunday night, it turns out that Schrager did when they spoke last week.
Near the end of Schrager's segment, Simmons said that he had "one more thing for Schrager," who immediately shot back, "Is it about your Netflix cameo last night?"
Simmons did not sound like he wanted to have a free-flowing conversation about it, despite the fact that Schrager thought he handled the situation "great."
"Everyone in my life felt I handled it perfectly," said Simmons.
He then ended the podcast. We may never know what that one more thing was that he wanted to talk to Schrager about.