Bill Simmons Sat Right Behind Pat McAfee at WWE 'Monday Night Raw' on Netflix Debut
WWE Monday Night Raw made its Netflix debut Monday night and two of sports media's biggest names were ringside.
ESPN's Pat McAfee was there to call the action with Michael Cole and early in the broadcast they were greeted by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. As The Rock shook their hands another familiar face appeared in the background.
That's right, The Ringer's Bill Simmons had front row seats for the first WWE show of the Netflix era. And they put him right behind the announcer's table. As fans were quick to point out, that is kind of awkward.
Simmons and McAfee had exchanged words via podcast and radio in 2024. Simmons did a McAfee impression and the ESPN talking head responded in turn by taking a shot at the size of Simmons's audience. That led toSimmons taking a shot at McAfee's ratings.
You can see why those two sitting next to each other at a professional wrestling show is kind of amusing. Unless their rivalry is all kayfabe anyway.
Of course, if it wasn't real before tonight, the fact that McAfee is treating Simmons to an obstructed view in the most expensive seats in the house may change that.
Down in front!