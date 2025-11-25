SI

Black Friday 2025 Sports Schedule: Every Big Game to Watch

Your cheat sheet of the day's most notable sporting events.

Brigid Kennedy

The Lakers will play the Mavs on Black Friday in what should be an extremely watchable and notable contest.
The Lakers will play the Mavs on Black Friday in what should be an extremely watchable and notable contest. / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Unless you're planning on Black Friday shopping in person, the odds that you're lying low and chowing on Thanksgiving leftovers that day are high. Luckily, this weekend's sports slate pairs well with potatoes—both couch and mashed.

Indeed, after a Turkey Day schedule featuring the usual Lions and Cowboys NFL matchups (plus Bengals-Ravens), Black Friday's run-of-show will expand to include some strong matchups across the NBA, the NHL, college football and the men's and women's college basketball fields. Plus, we'll get another look at the defending champion Eagles in what could be a much-needed rebound contest against the Bears, who are riding high after defeating Pittsburgh in Week 12.

On the hardwood, the NBA Cup's group stage will conclude with a multitude of games, including the defending tournament champion Bucks, as well as the Luka Dončić and LeBron James Lakers. In the NHL, the Bruins and Rangers headline this year's Thanksgiving Showdown. And in the world of college basketball, we'll get a sweet ranked men's matchup between Illinois and UConn, before taking a peek at two dark-horse women's postseason contenders in Kansas and Georgia.

But perhaps most excitingly, college football's rivalry week will also continue with some marquee Black Friday showdowns, including Ole Miss-Mississippi State, Texas-Texas A&M and Indiana-Purdue.

To be clear, there are plenty more games on Black Friday than what we've listed below; these are just the highlights, in our estimation. So if you're looking to focus on that which you simply can't wait miss, check out your 2025 Black Friday cheat sheet below:

Black Friday Sports Schedule

NFL

  • Bears @ Eagles—3 p.m. ET, Prime Video

NBA

Note: all of the games listed below are part of the NBA Cup's group stage, which will conclude on Nov. 28.

Game

Time

Channel

Cavaliers @ Hawks

7:30 p.m. ET

NBA League Pass

Bucks @ Knicks

7:30 p.m. ET

Prime Video

Spurs @ Nuggets

9:30 p.m. ET

NBA League Pass

Suns @ Thunder

9:30 p.m. ET

NBA League Pass

Mavericks @ Lakers

10 p.m. ET

Prime Video

NHL

  • Rangers @ Bruins—1 p.m. ET, TNT

College Football

Game

Time

Channel

No. 6 Ole Miss @ Mississippi State

12 p.m. ET

ESPN, YouTube TV

No. 4 Georgia @ No. 16 Georgia Tech

3:30 p.m. ET

ESPN, YouTube TV

No. 17 Texas @ No. 3 Texas A&M

7:30 p.m. ET

ESPN, YouTube TV

No. 2 Indiana @ Purdue

7:30 p.m. ET

NBC/Peacock, YouTube TV

Arizona @ No. 25 Arizona State

9:00 p.m. ET

Fox Sports, YouTube TV

Men's NCAA Basketball

  • No. 13 Illinois vs No. 5 UConn—12:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports

Women's NCAA Basketball

  • Kansas vs. Georgia—7:30 p.m. ET, ION

More on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Brigid Kennedy
BRIGID KENNEDY

Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.

Home/Media