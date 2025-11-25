Black Friday 2025 Sports Schedule: Every Big Game to Watch
Unless you're planning on Black Friday shopping in person, the odds that you're lying low and chowing on Thanksgiving leftovers that day are high. Luckily, this weekend's sports slate pairs well with potatoes—both couch and mashed.
Indeed, after a Turkey Day schedule featuring the usual Lions and Cowboys NFL matchups (plus Bengals-Ravens), Black Friday's run-of-show will expand to include some strong matchups across the NBA, the NHL, college football and the men's and women's college basketball fields. Plus, we'll get another look at the defending champion Eagles in what could be a much-needed rebound contest against the Bears, who are riding high after defeating Pittsburgh in Week 12.
On the hardwood, the NBA Cup's group stage will conclude with a multitude of games, including the defending tournament champion Bucks, as well as the Luka Dončić and LeBron James Lakers. In the NHL, the Bruins and Rangers headline this year's Thanksgiving Showdown. And in the world of college basketball, we'll get a sweet ranked men's matchup between Illinois and UConn, before taking a peek at two dark-horse women's postseason contenders in Kansas and Georgia.
But perhaps most excitingly, college football's rivalry week will also continue with some marquee Black Friday showdowns, including Ole Miss-Mississippi State, Texas-Texas A&M and Indiana-Purdue.
To be clear, there are plenty more games on Black Friday than what we've listed below; these are just the highlights, in our estimation. So if you're looking to focus on that which you simply can't wait miss, check out your 2025 Black Friday cheat sheet below:
Black Friday Sports Schedule
NFL
- Bears @ Eagles—3 p.m. ET, Prime Video
NBA
Note: all of the games listed below are part of the NBA Cup's group stage, which will conclude on Nov. 28.
Game
Time
Channel
Cavaliers @ Hawks
7:30 p.m. ET
NBA League Pass
Bucks @ Knicks
7:30 p.m. ET
Prime Video
Spurs @ Nuggets
9:30 p.m. ET
NBA League Pass
Suns @ Thunder
9:30 p.m. ET
NBA League Pass
Mavericks @ Lakers
10 p.m. ET
Prime Video
NHL
- Rangers @ Bruins—1 p.m. ET, TNT
College Football
Game
Time
Channel
No. 6 Ole Miss @ Mississippi State
12 p.m. ET
ESPN, YouTube TV
No. 4 Georgia @ No. 16 Georgia Tech
3:30 p.m. ET
ESPN, YouTube TV
No. 17 Texas @ No. 3 Texas A&M
7:30 p.m. ET
ESPN, YouTube TV
No. 2 Indiana @ Purdue
7:30 p.m. ET
NBC/Peacock, YouTube TV
Arizona @ No. 25 Arizona State
9:00 p.m. ET
Fox Sports, YouTube TV
Men's NCAA Basketball
- No. 13 Illinois vs No. 5 UConn—12:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports
Women's NCAA Basketball
- Kansas vs. Georgia—7:30 p.m. ET, ION