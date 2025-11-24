SI

College Football Rivalry Weekend Schedule: Full List of Games, Time & TV Info

A complete look at college football’s Week 14 slate.

Mike Kadlick

Ohio State and Michigan will face off on Saturday afternoon.
Ohio State and Michigan will face off on Saturday afternoon. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Week 13 of the college football season brought us plenty of storylines ahead of the homestretch of the year.

Despite it being a relatively chalky Saturday, we saw Oregon jump Ole Miss in the latest AP Top 25 poll with their win over USC (and saw Lincoln Riley lose it at a reporter), Arch Manning account for six total touchdowns in Texas' win over Arkansas, Jordon Hudson say she's suing Pablo Torre after UNC lost to Duke in epic fashion, and Penn State win again as the Nittany Lions vouched for their James Franklin replacement.

Additionally, in coaching news, Florida State announced their keeping Mike Norvell, while Cal fired Justin Wilcox after nine seasons.

And with that, we’re onto Week 14—rivalry weekend—in college football. Here’s a look at the entire upcoming slate, with dates, times, and where to watch each contest:

College Football Week 14 Schedule

Tuesday, Nov. 25

4:30 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Massachusetts Minutemen

Bowling Green Falcons

ESPNU

7:30 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Eastern Michigan Eagles

Western Michigan Broncos

ESPN2

Thursday, Nov. 27

7:30 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Memphis Tigers

Navy Midshipmen

ESPN

Friday, Nov. 28

12:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Mississippi State Bulldogs

No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels

ABC

Kansas Jayhawks

Utah Utes

ESPN

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Iowa Hawkeyes

CBS

Buffalo Bulls

Ohio Bobcats

ESPNU

Northern Illinois Huskies

Kent State Golden Flashes

CBSSN

3:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Colorado State Rams

Air Force Falcons

FS1

3:30 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

No. 16 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

No. 4 Georgia Bulldogs

ABC

New Mexico Lobos

San Diego State Aztecs

CBSSN

North Texas Mean Green

Temple Owls

ESPN

4:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Utah State Aggies

Boise State Broncos

CBS

7:30 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Purdue Boilermakers

No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers

NBC/Peacock

No. 17 Texas Longhorns

No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies

ABC

9:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

No. 25 Arizona State Sun Devils

Arizona Wildcats

Fox

Saturday, Nov. 29

12:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

No. 18 Michigan Wolverines

No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes

Fox

West Virginia Mountaineers

No. 5 Texas Tech Red Raiders

ESPN

Pittsburgh Panthers

No. 13 Miami Hurricanes

ABC

Baylor Bears

No. 23 Houston Cougars

TNT/HBO Max

Louisville Cardinals

Kentucky Wildcats

ACC Network

South Carolina Gamecocks

Clemson Tigers

SEC Network

Kansas State Wildcats

Colorado Buffaloes

FS1

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Iowa State Cyclones

ESPNU

Florida Atlantic Owls

East Carolina Pirates

ESPN+

Central Michigan Chippewas

Toledo Rockets

ESPN+

Miami (OH) Redhawks

Ball State Cardinals

CBSSN

1:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

No. 11 BYU Cougars

UCF Knights

ESPN2

Delaware Blue Hens

UTEP Miners

ESPN+

Sam Houston Bearkats

Florida International Panthers

ESPN+

1:30 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Marshall Thundering Herd

Georgia Southern Eagles

ESPN+

2:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Jacksonville State Gamecocks

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

ESPN+

Missouri State Bears

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

ESPN+

Old Dominion Monarchs

Georgia State Panthers

ESPN+

2:30 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

App State Mountaineers

Arkansas State Red Wolves

ESPN+

3:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Syracuse Orange

Boston College Eagles

The CW Network

New Mexico State Aggies

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

ESPN+

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns

UL Monroe Warhawks

ESPN+

Texas State Bobcats

South Alabama Jaguars

ESPN+

Tulsa Golden Hurricane

UAB Blazers

ESPN+

3:30 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Washington Huskies

No. 7 Oregon Ducks

CBS

No. 8 Oklahoma Sooners

LSU Tigers

ABC

No. 20 Tennessee Volunteers

No. 14 Vanderbilt Commodores

ESPN

Arkansas Razorbacks

No. 22 Missouri Tigers

SEC Network

Minnesota Golden Gophers

Wisconsin Badgers

FS1

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Penn State Nittany Lions

BTN

Duke Blue Devils

Wake Forest Demon Deacons

ACC Network

TCU Horned Frogs

Cincinnati Bearcats

Fox

Liberty Flames

Kennesaw State Owls

CBSSN

Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Troy Trojans

ESPN+

UTSA Roadrunners

Army Black Knights

ESPN+

3:45 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

James Madison Dukes

ESPNU

4:30 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

No. 15 USC Trojans

UCLA Bruins

NBC

Florida Gators

Florida State Seminoles

ESPN2

6:30 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Washington State Cougars

Oregon State Beavers

The CW Network

7:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

No. 19 Virginia Cavaliers

Virginia Tech Hokies

ESPN

Michigan State Spartans

Maryland Terrapins

FS1

South Florida Bulls

Rice Owls

ESPN+

7:30 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Auburn Tigers

No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide

ABC

No. 21 Illinois Fighting Illini

Northwestern Wildcats

Fox

No. 24 Tulane Green Wave

Charlotte 49ers

ESPNU

NC State Wolfpack

North Carolina Tar Heels

ACC Network

8:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

California Bears

SMU Mustangs

ESPN2

9:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Nevada Wolf Pack

UNLV Rebels

CBSSN

10:30 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Stanford Cardinal

No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

ESPN

San José State Spartans

Fresno State Bulldogs

FS1

11:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors

Wyoming Cowboys

N/A

MIKE KADLICK

