College Football Rivalry Weekend Schedule: Full List of Games, Time & TV Info
Week 13 of the college football season brought us plenty of storylines ahead of the homestretch of the year.
Despite it being a relatively chalky Saturday, we saw Oregon jump Ole Miss in the latest AP Top 25 poll with their win over USC (and saw Lincoln Riley lose it at a reporter), Arch Manning account for six total touchdowns in Texas' win over Arkansas, Jordon Hudson say she's suing Pablo Torre after UNC lost to Duke in epic fashion, and Penn State win again as the Nittany Lions vouched for their James Franklin replacement.
Additionally, in coaching news, Florida State announced their keeping Mike Norvell, while Cal fired Justin Wilcox after nine seasons.
And with that, we’re onto Week 14—rivalry weekend—in college football. Here’s a look at the entire upcoming slate, with dates, times, and where to watch each contest:
College Football Week 14 Schedule
Tuesday, Nov. 25
4:30 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Massachusetts Minutemen
Bowling Green Falcons
ESPNU
7:30 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Eastern Michigan Eagles
Western Michigan Broncos
ESPN2
Thursday, Nov. 27
7:30 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Memphis Tigers
Navy Midshipmen
ESPN
Friday, Nov. 28
12:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Mississippi State Bulldogs
No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels
ABC
Kansas Jayhawks
Utah Utes
ESPN
Nebraska Cornhuskers
Iowa Hawkeyes
CBS
Buffalo Bulls
Ohio Bobcats
ESPNU
Northern Illinois Huskies
Kent State Golden Flashes
CBSSN
3:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Colorado State Rams
Air Force Falcons
FS1
3:30 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
No. 16 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
No. 4 Georgia Bulldogs
ABC
New Mexico Lobos
San Diego State Aztecs
CBSSN
North Texas Mean Green
Temple Owls
ESPN
4:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Utah State Aggies
Boise State Broncos
CBS
7:30 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Purdue Boilermakers
No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers
NBC/Peacock
No. 17 Texas Longhorns
No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies
ABC
9:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
No. 25 Arizona State Sun Devils
Arizona Wildcats
Fox
Saturday, Nov. 29
12:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
No. 18 Michigan Wolverines
No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes
Fox
West Virginia Mountaineers
No. 5 Texas Tech Red Raiders
ESPN
Pittsburgh Panthers
No. 13 Miami Hurricanes
ABC
Baylor Bears
No. 23 Houston Cougars
TNT/HBO Max
Louisville Cardinals
Kentucky Wildcats
ACC Network
South Carolina Gamecocks
Clemson Tigers
SEC Network
Kansas State Wildcats
Colorado Buffaloes
FS1
Oklahoma State Cowboys
Iowa State Cyclones
ESPNU
Florida Atlantic Owls
East Carolina Pirates
ESPN+
Central Michigan Chippewas
Toledo Rockets
ESPN+
Miami (OH) Redhawks
Ball State Cardinals
CBSSN
1:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
No. 11 BYU Cougars
UCF Knights
ESPN2
Delaware Blue Hens
UTEP Miners
ESPN+
Sam Houston Bearkats
Florida International Panthers
ESPN+
1:30 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Marshall Thundering Herd
Georgia Southern Eagles
ESPN+
2:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Jacksonville State Gamecocks
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
ESPN+
Missouri State Bears
Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
ESPN+
Old Dominion Monarchs
Georgia State Panthers
ESPN+
2:30 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
App State Mountaineers
Arkansas State Red Wolves
ESPN+
3:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Syracuse Orange
Boston College Eagles
The CW Network
New Mexico State Aggies
Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders
ESPN+
Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns
UL Monroe Warhawks
ESPN+
Texas State Bobcats
South Alabama Jaguars
ESPN+
Tulsa Golden Hurricane
UAB Blazers
ESPN+
3:30 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Washington Huskies
No. 7 Oregon Ducks
CBS
No. 8 Oklahoma Sooners
LSU Tigers
ABC
No. 20 Tennessee Volunteers
No. 14 Vanderbilt Commodores
ESPN
Arkansas Razorbacks
No. 22 Missouri Tigers
SEC Network
Minnesota Golden Gophers
Wisconsin Badgers
FS1
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Penn State Nittany Lions
BTN
Duke Blue Devils
Wake Forest Demon Deacons
ACC Network
TCU Horned Frogs
Cincinnati Bearcats
Fox
Liberty Flames
Kennesaw State Owls
CBSSN
Southern Miss Golden Eagles
Troy Trojans
ESPN+
UTSA Roadrunners
Army Black Knights
ESPN+
3:45 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
James Madison Dukes
ESPNU
4:30 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
No. 15 USC Trojans
UCLA Bruins
NBC
Florida Gators
Florida State Seminoles
ESPN2
6:30 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Washington State Cougars
Oregon State Beavers
The CW Network
7:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
No. 19 Virginia Cavaliers
Virginia Tech Hokies
ESPN
Michigan State Spartans
Maryland Terrapins
FS1
South Florida Bulls
Rice Owls
ESPN+
7:30 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Auburn Tigers
No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide
ABC
No. 21 Illinois Fighting Illini
Northwestern Wildcats
Fox
No. 24 Tulane Green Wave
Charlotte 49ers
ESPNU
NC State Wolfpack
North Carolina Tar Heels
ACC Network
8:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
California Bears
SMU Mustangs
ESPN2
9:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Nevada Wolf Pack
UNLV Rebels
CBSSN
10:30 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Stanford Cardinal
No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish
ESPN
San José State Spartans
Fresno State Bulldogs
FS1
11:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors
Wyoming Cowboys
N/A