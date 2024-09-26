Brandon Marsh Found Out Phillies Clinched First-Round Bye During Postgame Interview
The Philadelphia Phillies already captured the NL East title. And after Wednesday night's 9-6 victory over the Chicago Cubs, the club wrapped up a first-round bye in the upcoming MLB playoffs as well, after the Milwaukee Brewers fell to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday.
That was welcome news to Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh, who learned of the clinched first-round bye in the middle of his postgame interview as he watched the end of the Brewers game live on the video board at Citizens Bank Park.
"That's three [outs]! Hey, how about the timing of that call?" Marsh said on NBC Sports Philadelphia. "[The bye] is huge. It's huge for our arms, you know, [Zack] Wheeler, [Aaron] Nola, [Cristopher] 'Sanchey', Ranger [Suarez]. It's huge for all those guys to get them another little series off, some more treatment, all that stuff. That's a great feeling. I think that's what everyone is celebrating about right now," Marsh concluded as the fans cheered behind him.
Marsh went 1-for-4 on Wednesday night with a three-run double in the victory and remains a key cog in the Philadelphia lineup as the team readies for the postseason.
The Phillies enter the final series of the regular season with the Washington Nationals sitting with a 94-65 record. Their biggest games remain in front of them as they try to capture the franchise's first World Series title since 2008.