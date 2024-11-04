SI

Photographer Captured Brian Branch's Two Finger Message to Packers Fans After Ejection

Branch gave the Lambeau Field crowd a piece of his mind after getting tossed from the game.

Liam McKeone

Branch was ejected for a high, late hit on a Packers wide receiver
Branch was ejected for a high, late hit on a Packers wide receiver / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Detroit Lions put forth an impressive effort to take down the Green Bay Packers on a rainy Sunday at Lambeau Field in Week 9. It was made more impressive by the absence of versatile defender Brian Branch. The second-year safety got ejected in the first half of the game for a high, late hit on wide receiver Bo Melton, and it turns out he did not leave without giving fans a piece of his mind.

In what may be a surprise to the viewers who were watching at home, Branch flipped off the Lambeau Field crowd as he walked off the field following the ejection. He was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct but did it without the FOX cameras on him so it went a bit under the radar. There were plenty of other cameras at the game, though, and Getty Images' Patrick McDermott managed to capture a picture of Branch's two-finger message to Packers fans.

Here is that image, which features two middle fingers.

Brian Branch
Brian Branch with the double birds / Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Nothing like a divisional rivalry to get the blood running hot.

The Lions ultimately got the last laugh as they defeated the Packers, 24-14. Green Bay fans will not be forgetting the above image anytime soon.




Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated.

