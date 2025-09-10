Blue Jays Announcer Lists Off All the Reasons Why Yankees Are 'Not a Good Team'
The Yankees suffered another brutal loss on Tuesday night courtesy of the visiting Tigers, losing 12-2 in the Bronx. It was a defeat reflective of New York's struggles against the contenders of the AL and why there is not much optimism surrounding the pinstripes as the playoffs draw near. It also inspired harsh criticism from another team's announcer.
The Blue Jays were hosting the Astros as the Yankees got blown out. During the broadcast of their team's 4-3 win the Toronto announcers checked the out-of-town scoreboard and saw Detroit up big on New York. The sight inspired color commentator Buck Martinez to absolutely rip the pinstripes and list off every reason why they just are "not a good team," in a very matter-of-fact manner.
"You know, the Yankees, they're not a good team," Martinez bluntly stated. "I don't care what their record is. They have a lot of wild pitches, they make a lot of mistakes in the field, they don't run the bases very well. If they don't hit home runs they don't have a chance to win."
It's harsh commentary but not many fans or analysts would find fault in Martinez's claims. New York has been plagued all season by mistakes of all shapes and sizes. And at this point in the season those mistakes are features, not bugs, of the team.
Despite all that the Yankees are still only three games back of the AL East lead behind the Blue Jays and hold the first AL wild card spot with 18 games left to play. It seems postseason baseball is likely to come to the Bronx in some fashion. But safe to say Martinez is among those who don't see the pinstripes as a threat to make a run.