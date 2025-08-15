Michael Kay Scathes Yankees, Aaron Boone in Fiery Rant After Loss to Twins
The Yankees suffered another tough loss Wednesday night, falling to the Minnesota Twins, 4–1, in what was their eighth lost in their last 12 games.
Arguably the most questionable move made by manager Aaron Boone in the loss was turning the ball over to Yerry De Los Santos in the sixth inning of a tie game. De Los Santos isn't one of the better relievers in New York's bullpen, yet Boone elected to bring him out in an important spot, and he paid the price.
De Los Santos didn't record an out, surrendering three runs before exiting the game, and the Yankees went on to lose.
On Thursday, Yankees announcer Michael Kay delivered a fiery rant about Boone's decision to go with De Los Santos, ripping into the manager for failing to adapt to the game situation and sticking too closely to a pre-determined plan.
"I don't know why they went to De Los Santos. Aaron explained it after the game, 'Well we felt it was a proper lane for him'–Stop! Who's your best pitcher? Who's the better pitcher that you can bring in? Every single pitcher in the bullpen was available last night? Who's your best? Who's your best to pitch the sixth inning?" ranted Kay on his ESPN radio show.
"People have to wake up. The season is slipping away. It's slipping away. You're tied in the loss column with the Cleveland Guardians. You're tied. And the Texas Rangers... they're breathing down you're neck," he said, before delivering a comical impression of Boone.
It's a fair assessment of the Yankees' recent woes. The team has effectively been in a prolonged slump since May, and Boone has failed to get the team out of it.