Buffalo Bills Fan Wolf Blitzer Shares His Incredible Set Up to Watch the Games
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills took care of business with a convincing 31-7 victory over the Denver Broncos in an AFC wild-card game on Sunday, setting up an epic matchup with the Baltimore Ravens next weekend. Longtime Bills fan and University of Buffalo alum Wolf Blitzer stopped chasing news long enough to immerse himself in yet another Josh Allen gem, along the way achieving a level of normcore rarely seen in celebrity fan circles.
Just a spectacular set up there. A television that has forgotten more Rob Johnson starts than most people could ever dream to see. A classy armoire to nest the perfectly reasonably sized screen. Readily available players for older, physical media. Enough remotes to operate everything and, crucially, ensure that only on person in the house has any prayer of operating. This is how it's done.
There's something to be said about tradition. Newer, snazzier televisions just don't provide the type of comfort needed when the season is on the line and nerves are frayed. If Buffalo is to keep winning and find itself in the Super Bowl, here's hoping Blitzer is posted up in front of this for the big one.