Bulls Announcers Lost Their Minds in Final Moments of Crazy Win Over Lakers
March Madness is not limited to college basketball, as the Chicago Bulls proved to the Los Angeles Lakers at the United Center on Thursday night.
The Bulls pulled off arguably the wildest comeback win of the whole NBA season against LeBron James and Luka Doncic. They scored nine points in the final 10 seconds, capped off by a game-winning halfcourt heave from Josh Giddey that swished through the net to cement their victory. It was an awesome sequence and led to incredible reactions from both the Bulls' radio and television announcers.
First the television call from Adam Amin and Stacey King, with the two commentating over Austin Reaves's go-ahead bucket before Giddey's miracle shot. Both men rise to the energy of the moment to create a call for the ages.
Then, the radio call of the last seconds of the contest capturing the entirety of Chicago's comeback from Chuck Swirsky and Bill Wennington. It is an absolute roller coaster of emotions.
Game-winning shots are cool enough on their own, but to be matched with such energetic commentary makes this an all-time highlight for Bulls fans. What a scene.