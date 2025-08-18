CBS Analyst Predicts Browns Could Win 10 Games With Joe Flacco
The Cleveland Browns named Joe Flacco their starting quarterback on Monday, ending the most high-profile and low-stakes QB competition the NFL may have ever seen. Flacco, 40, beat out Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders while Deshaun Watson and Snoop Huntley hung out nearby.
Flacco came into training camp listed as No. 1 on Cleveland's depth chart and remained there despite the fact that Sanders was the main topic of conversation throughout the offseason and preseason. So really nothing has changed for the Browns and yet one take did emerge after the news was officially announced that should turn some heads.
CBS Sports's Danny Kanell thinks Flacco will make the Browns a winning team this year.
"I think they can be a nine or a 10-win team," said Kanell. "And I do like the makeup of this team. I think the style of play that they want to do offensively suits Joe Flacco well. I think it's one of the reasons Shedeur excelled in the preseason because it's more of a play-action, pocket passer type of system which fits Flacco to a T."
The Browns were 3-14 last season. They also have one of the lowest over/under win totals in the NFL. If they end up winning nine or more games and contend for a playoff spot absolutely no one will be able to say they predicted that.
Except, of course, for Danny Kanell.