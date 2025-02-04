Charles Barkley Provides Update on His Television Future
As perhaps one of the most sought-after television talents in the industry, Charles Barkley always has options. With all of the shifting tectonic plates under Inside the NBA as ESPN and NBC and Amazon drive hard to the hole as they try to build out their rosters, his future has a topic of conversation.
Barkley provided what sounds like a definitive update on the situation while appearing on Ernie Johnson's Steam Room podcast.
"I want to talk about my future because there's been a lot of stuff going about my future and I want to make everything perfectly clear," Barkley said. "I'm informing NBC that I will not accept their offer. I'm going to cancel future meetings with Amazon ... My heart is always and will be at Turner Sports."
"I'm hoping that this thing comes together and I can stay with TNT and ESPN but as I've said, it's all going to be dictated on my workload. I'm not going to work more as I get older. I'm going to sit down with ESPN and TNT more because I just need to know if I'm going to continue working, how much I'm going to work."
All of this sounds pretty reasonable. Barkley wants the gig that pays the most while not infringing on his quality of life—as does everyone. The Inside the NBA saga and what the future holds for Barkley, Johnson, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O'Neal has been developing into a multiyear story with plenty of twists and turns.
It's worth noting that Barkley, who is open about his broadcasting career at every turn, has said a lot over the past several months, including announcing his intention to retire last June during the NBA Finals before reversing course in August. So stay tuned.