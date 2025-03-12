SI

Colin Cowherd Compares One Part of Aaron Rodgers’s Personality to Donald Trump

Andy Nesbitt

Aaron Rodgers is still looking for a new gig after being released by the Jets.
Aaron Rodgers is still looking for a new gig after being released by the Jets. / Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images
Aaron Rodgers's NFL future is still up in the air as he has yet agree to a deal with a team after being released by the New York Jets following two very lackluster seasons.

While Brett Favre had some advice for the 41-year-old QB if the Minnesota Vikings come calling, Fox Sports' Colin Cowherd took some time Wednesday to compare Rodgers to President Donald Trump.

"I think Aaron is a little like Trump, they give off the same energy that they receive," Cowherd said. "I’ve known people who I wouldn’t think would got along with Trump who have gotten along with Trump. If you give Trump a certain energy, you can get along. I think Aaron gives you the energy that you give him, that’s his personality.”

That is some classic Cowherd right there.

As for Rodgers's future, it will be interesting to see which NFL team, if any, decides to add the future Hall of Famer to its roster.

