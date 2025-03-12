Brett Favre Had Simple Advice for Aaron Rodgers if Vikings Try to Sign Him
Aaron Rodgers is still looking for a new home after being released by the New York Jets. The 41-year-old QB might have the possibility to pull off the same career path Brett Favre had, as the Minnesota Vikings have been rumored to be interested in Rodgers.
Favre, who Rodgers sat behind in Green Bay before eventually taking over the Packers, played for the Jets and then the Vikings before calling it quits after the 2010 season. Rodgers went from the Packers to the Jets and only needs to play for the Vikings next to complete the Favre arc.
Favre had some simple advice for Rodgers if the Vikings do come calling with an offer.
“By all means sign with them," Favre said this week while on Fox News. "They’ve got a really good football team. They’re loaded at pretty much every position."
Favre is right, the Vikings are a good team and have lots of talent in key positions, leading with wide receiver Justin Jefferson. But they also have a young QB in J.J. McCarthy, who's coming back from injury and could be the face of the franchise for years to come if he's able to live up to his potential. Adding Rodgers to that mix might not be great for the team's future.