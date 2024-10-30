Colin Cowherd Compares Aaron Rodgers to Your Crazy Uncle at Thanksgiving
The New York Jets are 2-6 but they'd be even worse had Aaron Rodgers not discovered "the fountain of youth" in the form of some cayenne pepper in his water. The 40-year-old quarterback has been swilling the concoction down between games and, in reality, the practice is not that unusual. A cursory Web search will reveal it's meant to kickstart the ol' metabolism and aid in digestion and all that good stuff. Of all the things Rodgers does that scream different, this is pretty tame.
That did not stop Colin Cowherd from likening Rodgers to that family member who shows up to the holidays with a new affectation or scheme.
"He's become your crazy uncle who shows up at Thanksgiving and always has a new concoction or business idea," Cowherd said. "If they lose tomorrow night, he might do an in-season darkness retreat."
Just for some context, Rodgers is putting a little cayenne pepper in his water. It's not the easiest thing to defend the guy but at a certain point the shots seem slightly gratuitous.
"All joking aside, do you know what this New York Jets team looks like?" Cowherd continued. "Do you know what they look like? A company without a plan."
Cowherd is the best in the business at what he's doing but one could argue that there has been a plan, it's just a terrible plan. Aaron Rodgers was the plan and it's not working after a lot of people were rightly skeptical that it would work.
Losing to the Houston Texans on Thursday night would essentially mean two wasted years and absolutely no return on investment. It'll be a hard thing to swallow, though mabe not as difficult with a little spice thrown in. At a certain point it does seem fair for the conversation around Rodgers and the Jets to steer into the area of what could have been had he not sustained that season-ending injury last year.
Rodgers' unorthodox proclivities and health measures would be far less of a story or punchline if he were winning. And it's entirely possible that such a devastating injury at such an advanced age guaranteed he'd never "be himself" in the same way ever again between the hashes.
Of course that's not as fun or entertaining as the crazy uncle stuff.