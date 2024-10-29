Aaron Rodgers Reveals His New 'Fountain of Youth' Recipe for Recovery Between Games
As Aaron Rodgers navigates his 20th NFL season, he's dealt with plenty of bumps and bruises along the New York Jets' disappointing 2–6 start to the season.
To combat those minor injuries, Rodgers is trying out a new formula recommended by 38-year-old punter Thomas Morstead, who is in the middle of his 18th campaign in the league.
(And no, this time it's not mushrooms or a new darkness retreat.)
"T-Mo gave me a little 'fountain of youth' that he said he's been taking for a while," Rodgers told reporters Tuesday. "All legal, of course. ... He's been taking cayenne pepper and water. So he gave me some before the game. I felt pretty good. I've been kind of gassing him up that [his suggestion is why] I've been feeling so good. I'm not sure how much that's playing a factor."
Rodgers admitted he wasn't feeling great in the Jets' 25–22 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday. He threw for 233 yards and two touchdowns on 17-of-28 passing but didn't do enough to beat the previously one-win Patriots.
After the game, Patriots defensive tackle Davon Godchaux—who weighs 330 pounds—said Rodgers "don't look the same" and didn't look mobile on the field in Week 8.
Rodgers, however, insists he's feeling better two days after the Jets' latest loss.
"My schedule is basically I'm here when I'm here, and I'm doing rehab," Rodgers said. "And I go home and do more rehab. I'm kind of taking care of myself non-stop. ... I expect to do a lot more this week. I'll be under center and hopefully be back to my faster-than-Godchaux speed."
Rodgers and the Jets return to the gridiron on Thursday for a prime-time tilt against the Houston Texans. Bring on the cayenne pepper and water.