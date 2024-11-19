Colin Cowherd Has a Bold Plan to Rebuild the Cowboys Like a Younger Jerry Jones Would
The Dallas Cowboys are broken and just about everyone has an idea to fix them right now, except of course for Jerry Jones. Many of the suggestions involve the Cowboys hiring Deion Sanders to replace Mike McCarthy, even if that idea may not be in the cards for either party.
Colin Cowherd has a similiar idea, but with a very big twist. Not only does Cowherd want the team to hire Sanders, but he wants them to draft Colorado's star quarterback and the coach's son, Shedeur Sanders. Again, it's something that's been previously suggested, but Cowherd still has an M. Night Shyamalan-ian twist.
The FS1 host wants the Cowboys to look back to the 1990's when Jerry Jones was a young wildcatter who fired Tom Landry and hired Jimmy Johnson. What's Cowherd's 2024 version of that? It's a doozy, that's what.
"If I was the Dallas Cowboys, I don't care about Dak's new contract," Cowherd began. "I would go get Deion Sanders. And I would sign, I would pick Shedeur Sanders. If I had to give up Micah Parsons and three firsts, I would do it. You do not get out of bankruptcy putting $13 dollars a month into your 401K. You get out of it with big swings. That's how you get out of it."
Once you get off the phone with your financial advisor, you can hear Cowherd say it below, starting at the 3:40-mark.
We are unsure if taking a big swing is the best way to get out of bankruptcy, but we are 100% certain that trading Micah Parsons and three first round picks for Shedeur Sanders is the best thing for the content banks.
