NFL Insider Throws Cold Water on Deion Sanders-Cowboys Rumors
The Deion Sanders to the Dallas Cowboys rumors have been gaining steam recently. Mostly because the Cowboys are having a nightmare season and head coach Mike McCarthy seems destined to be fired at the end of the season and Sanders is a big name which makes for a very nice segment on morning television.
Unfortunately, The Athletic's Dianna Russini doesn't see it and she said as much on her most recent appearance on The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz on Tuesday morning. Asked how real the Sanders to Dallas rumors are, Russini said the move didn't seem likely from either side.
"It's not real," Russini told Stugotz. "Just from the conversations I've had. I think Dieon actually wants to stay in college. We'll start there. I know he's been public about that as well. But talking to some people close with him they've shared with me that he likes where he's at. He likes the space he's in. That could change. Of course it could change. But in terms of Dallas, I don't think that that's a realistic option for them. I think that they're going to be looking more towards a coach with experience in the league and not do a first time head coach scenario. I don't think they're against that idea of a player, a former player turned head coach. I just don't believe that that's the direction they're going to go in for now."
So Deion isn't interested and the Cowboys don't want a first time NFL head coach. Luckily, as Russini mentioned, things can change which is all anyone will need to get another segment out of this. Which is good because the NFL really needs this.