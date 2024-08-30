There's a Better Chance Dak Prescott Is the Quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys Next Year Than Shedeur Sanders
Colorado survived a scare from North Dakota State in Thursday night's marquee college football game. A-block superstar Deion Sanders and his polarizing squad delivered the goods by facilitating a wildly entertaining game many wanted to see them win and others desperately hoped they'd choke away. Shedeur Sanders showed why he's a top quarterback prospect by throwing for insane yardage and smartly getting the ball into the hands of Travis Hunter—who the Buffaloes should really make the whole team out of going forward. On a seemingly unrelated note, the Dallas Cowboys will start their season soon and uncertainty about Dak Prescott's future there exists.
On Get Up Friday morning Mike Tannenbaum expertly tied these two things together with a take that could be used to replace that morning cup of coffee. He believes, it says here, that there's a better chance that Sanders could be the quarterback of the Cowboys next year than Prescott.
Credit to Mike Greenberg for diving deeper on this potential event horizon because a lot of people had to be sitting there thinking "hey I like seeing Skip Bayless throw the same jersey away as much as the next guy but there's no way the Cowboys finish with a record that would afford them a chance to pick Sanders." Tannenbaum explained that it would be as simple as trading multiple first-round picks and maybe CeeDee Lamb. Or Drake Maye plays well for the New England Patriots this year and they don't need a quarterback at No. 2 and then [scene missing] Sanders is the Cowboys quarterback.
Despite all this, I am going to go the other way. I think it is more likely that Prescott is under center for the Cowboys than Sanders next year. For one, he already plays there. Secondly, a hell of a lot would have to happen for the franchise to opt to move on from him. Third, it seems like Dallas would have to do a heck of a lot to even get the opportunity to call Sanders' name next spring. Fourth, and this is crucial, the Cowboys would have to want to do something like that and they might not want to even if it were technically possible.
Time will tell.