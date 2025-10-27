Colin Cowherd Heaps Praise on 'Elite' Jordan Love After Huge 'SNF' Performance
Jordan Love was masterful on Sunday Night Football as he completed 20 consecutive passes while the Packers buried the Steelers with an explosive second half. Putting on such a dynamic show in one of the more anticipated NFL games of the year in front of a prime-time audience—and doing it against his former mentor in Aaron Rodgers—is the type of thing that moves the needle on punditry.
Colin Cowherd gave Love his flowers and more during a Monday monologue in which he measured the newest Green Bay quarterback against the all-time greats who previously held the position.
"Jordan Love's second half on the road, stand-alone game against maybe a Hall of Fame coach and a veteran defense, that's as good a second half in that spot as Favre and Rodgers had," Cowherd said.
"He is elite. Arm, size, mobility, accuracy. Combine that with Matt LaFleur's play design and the Green Bay smart front office, this is going to be a Super Bowl capable winning team for the next five years minimum."
That's about has high a bar as someone can set. And it doesn't sound like hyperbole, as long as Love continues his ascent.
Right now the Packers have the best record in the NFC and promise to present a problem to any team seeking to knock them off that pedestal. Love is coming off arguably the best performance of his career when considering the stage and opponent.
So Cowherd is striking while the iron is hot.
Being proven correct will be a lengthy process. Green Bay has a real challenger in the NFC North in the form of the Lions. The season still isn't halfway over. The four more seasons where the Packers are to be Super Bowl contenders haven't even begun.
It was a great game though.