Colin Cowherd Tells ‘Gatekeeping' WNBA Fans Their 'Social Life Was Boring'
The WNBA season tips off this weekend and Colin Cowherd wants everyone to know that he'll be watching Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever play on Saturday, and he's not apologizing for it. During Friday's episode of The Herd, Cowherd took aim at "gatekeeping" WNBA fans, as well as players who have "weirdly been fighting growth."
Cowherd also compared WNBA fans to people who like indie music and suggested that they had boring social lives.
"There's these people who are fans of indie bands, international soccer and the WNBA," said Cowherd. "They have this gatekeeping mentality. We'll tell you who's great. Colin, I was watching the WNBA long before Caitlin Clark. Well, uh, yeah. It's not my problem your social life was boring. I'm not gonna apologize for watching when it got really interesting.
"And I've said this about Steph Curry," Cowherd continued. "I love Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler and Podz, but if you take Steph Curry out of the Warriors, they're kind of boring. And if you take Caitlin Clark out of the WNBA, and her team, it's not the same. She's packing now larger arenas. She's taking and making shots nobody's ever done in the history of the sport. She is Steph Curry.
"I mean there's a reason the NBA puts Steph Curry on Christmas. And privately the NBA with Steph Curry out of the playoffs knows MInnesota's not going to get the same number. WNBA players weirdly have been fighting growth. Stop fighting the truth. Get out of your own way. It is a bad look. She is a fascinating player and it must be exhausting hating new, cool things."
It should be noted that the Minnesota Timberwolves were in fact featured on Christmas this season.