Trevon Diggs Confronts Reporter Who Questioned His Effort in Bizarre Exchange
The Dallas Cowboys allowed 21 third-quarter points to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football en route to yet another loss. They now sit at 3-4 on the season, which has somehow been even more Cowboys-y than usual with Jerry Jones thinking he can fire people he can't fire, Mike McCarthy's job being in peril and any number of other distractions.
Safety Trevon Diggs kept that going after declining to speak to reporters in the postgame locker room, choosing instead to confront reporter Mike Leslie over a rather reasonable tweet. Diggs, showing more fire against someone who clacks away on laptop than an opposing tight end, gave Leslie a piece of his mind over having his route questioned on a long George Kittle reception.
Here's the entire exchange for dramatic reading purposes.
DIGGS: "That’s what you took from that? Out of that whole play, that’s what you took from that? You don’t know football. You can’t do nothing that I do. You can’t go out there and do nothing. Stay in your lane, buddy. Stop trying me, dog."
LESLIE: "Just asking the question, Trevon,” Leslie said. “I mean, I’m happy to have you answer the question.”
DIGGS: "Out of that whole play, that’s what you took from that? That’s what you got from that? Out of that whole play, that’s what you got from that?”
LESLIE: "We can talk about it more,” Leslie said.
DIGGS: "Talk about deez nuts."
All of this hardly seems real yet there it is on tape for everyone to see. The Cowboys, flirting with complete freefall, lost another game to make salvaging the mess harder and Job 1 for a key player was tracking down a reporter who dared to question this play.
And his closer was a "deez nuts" joke.
It's not going well.