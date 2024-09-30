SI

Cris Collinsworth Had Mike Tirico Cracking Up With His Description of Ravens Lineman

Daniel Faalele is a large human being.
The Baltimore Ravens ran over the Buffalo Bills, 35-10, on Sunday night in an AFC showdown that was over early thanks to Derrick Henry looking like a very young Derrick Henry.

In case you missed it, the 30-year-old running back took a handoff on the Ravens' first offensive play of the game and ran it 87 yards for a touchdown. He later added another score and finished with 199 rushing yards.

The Ravens' offensive line did a great job all night of opening holes. Right guard Daniel Faalele was one of those guys and his physical presence led to a funny moment on the NBC broadcast when Cris Collinsworth raved about his size.

"Oh my gosh. We got to see practice the other day. That is a large human being," Collinsworth said of the 6'8'', 380-pound lineman. "Amongst huge people, he was huger."

Mike Tirico found that to be very funny:

Faalele and the Ravens have now won two straight games after dropping their first two games of the season. They'll look to improve to 3-2 when they travel to Cincinnati next Sunday to face the Bengals.

