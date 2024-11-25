Cris Collinsworth Had No Comment on Mellssa Stark's Tush Push Report
The Philadelphia Eagles once again look like quite a buzzsaw. A 37-20 dismantling of the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night Football extended their winning streak to seven games and Saquon Barkley has loudly announced a serious MVP candidacy alongside Jalen Hurts. The Eagles' not-patented-but-definitely-perfected Tush Push is being used to crush the spirit of opponents as intended in most short-yardage situations, and still earning standalone coverage from sideline reporters. In short, it feels very much like 2022.
NBC's Melissa Stark put a brand-new twist on a classic during Philly's victory on Sunday night when Mike Tirico threw it down to her for some context on just how confident the Eagles are when running the play.
Stark said that last season center Jason Kelce—now a late-night host—told her that the offense could run the Tush Push with her at quarterback because everyone just needs to know how to push. Stark shared that info with Eagles lineman Jordan Mailata this past week, and who agreed. She then asked Tirico and Collinsworth what they thought about all that while the production truck showed a picture of her standing next to Hurts to showcase the size difference.
And Collinsworth literally gave her nothing.
"Second and 10," he deadpanned.
Alright.
Tirico jumped in to make it less weird and express confidence in Stark's ability to plunge forward for two yards on 3rd-and-1 with the help of the Eagles' offensive line and a shove from behind. Sadly, draconian rules like Stark not being on the roster will make this nothing more than a thought experiment.