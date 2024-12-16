Cris Collinsworth, Mike Tirico Pay Emotional Tributes to Randy Moss During ‘SNF’
NBC announcers Cris Collinsworth and Mike Tirico’s commentary during the Green Bay Packers-Seattle Seahawks game on Sunday Night Football took a turn for the heartfelt when the two decided to share an emotional message to Randy Moss.
Moss, who has worked as an ESPN analyst since 2016, recently announced he was diagnosed with cancer. He revealed that doctors surgically removed a cancerous mass between his pancreas and liver and will likely continue receiving treatment through chemotherapy and radiation.
In light of Moss’s battle with cancer, Collinsworth and Tirico made sure to give the Hall-of-Fame wideout a sweet shoutout on the broadcast.
“Can we say hello and wish well to Randy Moss?" Collinsworth said. “Battling cancer as we speak. Just one of the greatest players in the history of our game. When he came on the scene, that guy just exploded…
“You just love being around him. He kind of had a reputation as a player like, ‘Oh, he’s a little rough whatever.’ Not at all, just not at all. Just thinking about you, praying for you," Collinsworth added.
Tirico also told a touching story about how Moss got a standing ovation at Gillette Stadium during Tom Brady’s ceremony earlier this year.
“Just an appreciation for that great season with Tom and what he meant to them and means to a lot of folks around the league,” Tirico said. “Randy, we are praying for you and thinking of you man.”