Randy Moss Says He's a 'Cancer Survivor' After Six-Day Stint in Hospital
NFL legend Randy Moss revealed Friday that he was recently diagnosed with cancer.
On an Instagram Live video that lasted about 16 minutes, Moss said his liver "started acting up" in November and he underwent a procedure around Thanksgiving. Doctors found cancer between his pancreas and liver, and he underwent another "six-hour surgery" this week to remove the cancer. Moss spent six days in a Charlotte hospital before he returned home Friday.
Moss, referring to himself as a "cancer survivor," also said he has chemotherapy and radiation treatments ahead of him. But he thanked his fans for the support and said he plans to be back working as an NFL analyst on ESPN in the near future.
"I just wanted you guys to see me, and for you to know your boy Randy Gene Moss bounced back with your thoughts and prayers," he said on the live stream. "... My goal is to get back on that television with my [ESPN] team."
Moss, who has worked as an ESPN analyst since 2016, announced earlier this month that he was stepping away from Sunday NFL Countdown due to a personal health matter.
"He has ESPN's full support, and we look forward to welcoming him back when he is ready," the network said in a statement Dec. 6.
Moss also launched a website—RandyMoss.com—to raise money to fight cancer.