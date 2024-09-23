SI

Cris Collinsworth Was So Bummed Out About Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce During ‘SNF’

Andy Nesbitt

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes leaves the field after the Chiefs defeated the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes leaves the field after the Chiefs defeated the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
In this story:

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs improved to 3-0 on the season with a hard-fought 22-17 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday night.

The two-time defending champions may still be undefeated but they are showing signs of how difficult it can be to try to win three straight Super Bowls, which is something that hasn't been done before.

Travis Kelce had another quiet night in the win over the Falcons, catching four passes for 30 yards. He has just eight catches for 69 yards and no touchdowns through the first three games of the season, which isn't up to the standards we're used to seeing from the 34-year-old tight end.

Cris Collinsworth was on the call for Sunday night's game and before halftime he voiced his concerns about Mahomes and Kelce not looking like themselves thus far in the season, saying: "I'm just flabbergasted. I mean, one game, big deal. Two games, alright. This is the third game now where we have not seen the magic of (Patrick) Mahomes and (Travis) Kelce, and I can't really explain that one."

Mahomes finished the game with 217 yards passing and two touchdowns. He has yet to go over 300 yards in a game and has only five touchdowns on the year.

With that said, it's still early in the season and the Chiefs, most importantly, are a perfect 3-0. But the slow starts from Mahomes and Kelce could be a concern if they continue much longer.

More From Around the NFL

feed

Published |Modified
Andy Nesbitt

ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/Media