Cris Collinsworth Was So Bummed Out About Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce During ‘SNF’
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs improved to 3-0 on the season with a hard-fought 22-17 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday night.
The two-time defending champions may still be undefeated but they are showing signs of how difficult it can be to try to win three straight Super Bowls, which is something that hasn't been done before.
Travis Kelce had another quiet night in the win over the Falcons, catching four passes for 30 yards. He has just eight catches for 69 yards and no touchdowns through the first three games of the season, which isn't up to the standards we're used to seeing from the 34-year-old tight end.
Cris Collinsworth was on the call for Sunday night's game and before halftime he voiced his concerns about Mahomes and Kelce not looking like themselves thus far in the season, saying: "I'm just flabbergasted. I mean, one game, big deal. Two games, alright. This is the third game now where we have not seen the magic of (Patrick) Mahomes and (Travis) Kelce, and I can't really explain that one."
Mahomes finished the game with 217 yards passing and two touchdowns. He has yet to go over 300 yards in a game and has only five touchdowns on the year.
With that said, it's still early in the season and the Chiefs, most importantly, are a perfect 3-0. But the slow starts from Mahomes and Kelce could be a concern if they continue much longer.