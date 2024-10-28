Damien Woody Had Brutally Honest Message for Aaron Rodgers, Jets After Ugly Loss
The New York Jets' brutal season hit a new low Sunday when they lost to the New England Patriots, 25-22, in a game that Aaron Rodgers and Co. were heavy favorites to win. It's their fifth straight defeat and drops them to 2-6 on the season.
The Jets had high hopes entering the season with a healthy Rodgers under center but they've been a mess through eight weeks.
ESPN's Damien Woody, who played three seasons with the Jets at the end of his career, tore into Rodgers and the franchise on Monday morning:
"The Aaron Rodgers era is over. It's officially over with the New York Jets," Woody said on Get Up. "This team is worse this year than Zach Wilson last year was playing the quarterback position... they're just a roster, they're not a team... it's time to blow this thing up."
The Jets have to get right back to work as they host the Texans on Thursday night. A loss in that game will make this messy situation even worse.