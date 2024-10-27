Aaron Rodgers Roasted by NFL Fans for His Line About 'Darkness' After Jets' Loss
Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets continued their brutal season with yet another loss, falling on the road to the New England Patriots, 25-22. That's now five straight defeats for a team that entered the season with very high expectations but now sits in a tie for last place in the AFC East with a 2-6 record.
Moments after the game, Jets coach Jeff Ulbrich, who took over for Robert Saleh after he was fired earlier this month, told reporters that the team is now in a "moment of darkness."
Rodgers knows all about darkness, as he spent some time in a darkness retreat after the 2022 season. The QB had this to say when asked about Ulbrich's line: "I've been in the darkness. You've got to go in there, make peace with it."
Fans had some fun with that: