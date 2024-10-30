Dan Le Batard: Interfering Yankees Fans Cannot Be Rewarded by Winning World Series
A 38-year-old who actively planned for what he'd do should an opposing right fielder come within his reach and then made good on those plans by manhandling Mookie Betts is being painted as a real "beaut." As of right now there's no indication that Major League Baseball or the Yankees are going to do anything to keep him or his other buddy, who grabbed Betts's wrist like he was in the opening scene of Cliffhanger, won't be welcomed back for tonight's Game 5.
It seems as though the fan who interfered with play is only going to get more famous as he avoids any meaningful consequences for actions that cannot be condoned or laughed off because allowing fans to get physical with players is not a sustainable situation. And yet here we are.
It's sort of a tough situation for punditry because even though it was a serious situation, there were certainly some comedic elements. No one wants to over-moralize but embracing the interference with too much gusto is going to bring heat.
So perhaps the safest way to wade into the waters is to do what Dan Le Batard did on Wednesday, which is to reveal that even though he's always wanted New York to lose the most, now he wants them to lose more.
"Makes me hate New York so much that this person is now a celebrity," Le Batard said. "The fan on the left who is trying to catch this ball and makes the horrible face."
"Two New York fans are conspiring together," he continued. "One's holding his wrists, the other one is stealing an out out of his glove unsuccessfully and now both of them are famous. I've never wanted New York to lose more and I've always wanted New York to lose the most. Because that fan cannot be rewarded for that. Nevermind with celebrity. They cannot win the series."
That is probably a widely shared sentiment. But the deep part of everyone's personality, where the Joker lives, could be forgiven for wanting to see what happens if this does, in fact, spark the greatest World Series comeback of all time.