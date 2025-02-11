'Dan Le Batard Show' Host Stugotz Rips Mavericks for 'Fire Nico' Ejection Fiasco
Dallas Mavericks fans have not been loving life lately in the wake of the organization's surprising decision to ship Luka Doncic out of town. Many have not been shy in sharing their frustrations through protest. Including those who would dare to express themselves through sign and song, which was enough to earn an ejection at American Airlines Arena on Monday night.
Stugotz of The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz was not pleased by the development and defended Mavericks fans' right to speak out.
"Those fans do not deserve to tbe thrown out of a game for being fans," he said. "They're not happy with the move that [general manager Nico Harrison] made. They took a 25-year-old generational talent who took them to the Finals a year ago and they traded him to the L.A. Lakers. Why would fans be okay with that when you factor in that Anthony Davis gave you the full Anthony Davis experience—best player in the world for a half and he gets hurt walking and he's out for eight weeks."
"Why can't fans walk into [the Mavs] place of work where they're paying their good, hard-earned money and say 'hey, I want to fire the GM' without getting thrown out by the organization. Terrible job by the Mavericks. Terrible!"
The Mavs and Harrison are especially soft targets right now, so it's easy to pile on. But tossing people out for relatively tame shows of frustration isn't going to make things better. The only thing that's going to help is winning basketball games, and Davis won't be a part of that project for awhile. It may be cynical but the best route may be to just let people vent for a bit until they get it all out and move onto the next thing. Certainly a better choice than adding fuel to a fire.