Mavericks Fan Mouths ‘Fire Nico' on JumboTron, Defying Dallas In-House PR Effort
It's been more than a week since the Dallas Mavericks traded Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. While Luka prepared to make his L.A. debut in front of Dirk Nowitzki on Monday night the Mavericks decided to start showing fans on the jumbotron again.
The team had apparently thought better of putting fans on the big screen during the first home game after the trade, assuming people would protest the trade and the people who made it—specifically general manager Nico Harrison.
But the Mavs couldn't just ignore the fans forever, so they started showing them on the scoreboard again during the second half of their game against the Sacramento Kings.
They immediately regretted that decision.
During a karaoke cam bit fans were singing along to Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance With Somebody" when a fan put down his pretend microphone and pretty clearly mouthed the words "fire Nico." The camera immediately zoomed out and they cut to other fans.
Suffice to say, the fans are not happy. Anthony Davis had a stellar debut, but is already out for an extended period of time with an injury. It seems unlikely public opinion in Dallas changes anytime soon.
And in-arena entertainment is just going to keep suffering because of it.
UPDATE: The fan has apparently been asked to leave.