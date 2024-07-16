Davante Adams Joining the Jets is a Done Deal in the Minds of Talking Heads
Davante Adams to the New York Jets is the current hot NFL offseason storyline. It started over the weekend when Aaron Rodgers said he couldn't wait to play with his former teammate again. While he may have been misunderstood or just having a laugh, it was all the confirmation anyone needed to be sure that the New York Jets are trying to acquire his former teammate.
Adams had already revealed that Rodgers was trying to recruit him to New York in an interview with Kay Adams last week. Then comments in Netflix's new series Receiver painted a picture of a player looking for a new home.
So it was only a matter of time before someone in the media announced they'd been hearing things, which is exactly what Boomer Esiason said on WFAN on Monday saying, "I’m hearing that this is gonna happen, if it does happen, somewhere in late August or early September."
So it's going to happen... if it does happen. Esiason went on to recap the circumstances surrounding the rumor. Via WFAN:
“I’m not sure about why it would take that long, but Davante is never going to come out publicly and say ‘I want to leave the Raiders.’ But you hear in this ‘Receiver’ program, where he says ‘I gotta get out of here before I get killed.’ He says that. That leads the viewer to believe that he wants out of [Vegas]. But I don’t see him saying that publicly…I could see him saying to his agent, much like he did in Green Bay, the same type of thing.”
Randy Moss was then asked about Davonte Adams by Kay Adams on Up & Adams on Monday and said that he thought the wide receiver should reunite with Rodgers.
Then the rumor went to a whole other level on Tuesday as Dan Orlovsky, who doesn't normally break news, opined that the deal was basically done on Get Up. This made Jets superfan Mike Greenberg so excited he couldn't sit still.
This of course got back to Boomer and Gio who reiterated that when there's smoke there must be fire, even if it's not actually a done deal.
As of publication time, there doesn't appear to be anyone actually reporting anything. There's no Adam Schefter or Ian Rapoport saying that the teams are in contact. Just a lot of wishful thinking from people who want Davante Adams to go to the Jets because it's the best thing for sports talk radio and television.