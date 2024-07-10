Davante Adams Reveals Aaron Rodgers Is Still Trying to Recruit Him to Jets
Las Vegas Raiders star Davante Adams gave fans an eye-opening teaser of his conversations with former quarterback Aaron Rodgers this offseason.
When Rodgers left the Green Bay Packers to join the New York Jets, many speculated whether he would try to recruit his former partner-in-crime, Adams, who was traded to the Raiders in 2022.
Adams recently hopped on Up & Adams with Kay Adams to share his thoughts on Rodgers’ offseason recruitment attempts to link up in the Big Apple.
"He’s in the ear, that’s for sure,” Adams said when asked whether Rodgers was trying to get the All-Pro wideout to play together again.
“But it’s not as easy,” Adams continued. “Obviously, we can get together and talk about the old times and the potential of doing this and that, but like I said, I’m a Raider and he knows that.”
Adams and Rodgers spent eight seasons together in Green Bay, and their final stretch from 2018 to '21 saw both superstars play some of their best football of their respective careers. Adams averaged 110-plus receptions and logged 1,300-plus receiving seasons in three of those four years while Rodgers took home two league MVP awards.
Adams, 31, has three years left on his Raiders deal, and his cap number will increase from $25.35 million this upcoming season to $44.1 million for each of the final two years. If the Raiders decide they want to get out of his contract next offseason—and that’s a big if—Rodgers and the Jets could be one of first suitors to pick up the phone.