Dave Portnoy Details Barstool Sports’ New Deal With Fox Sports, ‘Big Noon Kickoff’
Barstool Sports and Fox Sports are officially joining forces.
After reports of a deal between the two media companies swirled across social media on Wednesday afternoon, Barstool founder Dave Portnoy posted to X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday to announce the "wide-ranging partnership":
"This is the 1st time in our illustrious and notorious history that we’ve got a Tv partner we believe in and believes in us," wrote Portnoy. "I can’t wait to see what we create together."
A lifelong Michigan Wolverines fan and a UM alum, he added in his "Emergency Press Conference" video that he'll be joining the desk of Fox's college football pregame show, Big Noon Kickoff.
"When you look at the set of Big Noon Kickoff, I see an Alabama guy, we put them in our pocket. I see Ohio State, can't beat us. I see Notre Dame, too scared to join the conference," Portnoy quipped. "And whenever they talk about Michigan, you can tell the jealousy. You can tell how they want to be us ... Enough. Nobody has been there to defend the kings of the conference, the people who put this conference on the map. Well that ends today, friends.
"Barstool Sports, myself, we are joining Big Noon Kickoff ... I will be there so [the Wolverines] beat you on the field and we beat you in the booth ... we've ruled that conference with an iron fist for the last decade, and now it will continue in between the white lines and on the desk."
Barstool's partnership with Fox Sports comes on the heels of sweeping changes at the network that included the cancellation of three shows and the layoffs of prominent personalities Joy Taylor and Emmanuel Acho.
On top of his spot on Big Noon Kickoff, Portnoy also announced on his The Unnamed Show podcast that there is a new daily Barstool show in the works that will air on Fox Sports 1 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
"They want a taste of the Barstool world," he explained. "...and I think we're gonna do a lot more."
Additionally, Barstool's namesake College Football Show will continue in 2025 and lead into Big Noon Kickoff—though it will only appear on their networks.