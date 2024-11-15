Awesome Old Video of Yankees New Radio Voice Recirculates After Hiring, and Fans Loved It
John Sterling retired from his role with WFAN calling New York Yankees games on the radio early last season after recognizing he just couldn't do the day-in, day-out grind of the job anymore.
For the remainder of the year, the Yankees rotated some fill-ins to Sterling's longtime chair in the booth to varying degrees of success. Sterling also returned to call postseason games. It was clear that WFAN needed to spend the offseason finding a long-term replacement for Sterling.
Thursday night, it was reported they're closing in on Dave Sims to fill the role, and Sims acknowledged the news in a classy social media post to Seattle Mariners fans. Sims has been the play-by-play announcer for the Seattle Mariners television broadcast since 2007.
Shortly after the news, a video from three years ago showing Sims calling an important end-of-season game for the Mariners resurfaced. It was his call of a Mitch Haniger hit that kept the Mariners' postseason hopes alive.
Take a listen:
So much intensity and excitement, a great call from a great broadcaster. Sims worked around the New York area for much of the early days of his career, and returns for a huge role with WFAN.
Fans are excited: