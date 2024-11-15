Dave Sims Sends Classy Message to Mariners Fans After Being Named Voice of the Yankees
Longtime Seattle Mariners announcer Dave Sims has been named as the new radio voice of the New York Yankees. The two-time Emmy Award winner, who has called Mariners games for the past 18 years, is returning to New York to replace John Sterling, who retired after a legendary career.
Sims has plenty of familiarity in New York, as he was the radio host for the New York Knicks in the mid-'80s.
"By now you've probably heard the news. I'm coming home to New York," Sims said. "I thoroughly enjoyed my 18 years in Seattle. I loved becoming part of Mariner nation in the Pacific Northwest. So many great memories, so many good people. From the bottom of my heart, I thank you for having this interloper coming in and being part of your culture. I really enjoyed it and I wish everybody in Seattle and the Pacific Northwest all the best as we move forward. Go Mariners and Go Yankees."
The 71-year-old Sims will begin calling games for the Yankees in 2025, as the franchise will look to return to the World Series and capture its first title since 2009.