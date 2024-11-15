SI

Dave Sims Sends Classy Message to Mariners Fans After Being Named Voice of the Yankees

Sims is replacing John Sterling as the Yankees' radio voice after 18 seasons with the Mariners.

Mike McDaniel

Dave Sims was named as the new radio voice of the New York Yankees.
Dave Sims was named as the new radio voice of the New York Yankees. / Kim Klement-Imagn Images
In this story:

Longtime Seattle Mariners announcer Dave Sims has been named as the new radio voice of the New York Yankees. The two-time Emmy Award winner, who has called Mariners games for the past 18 years, is returning to New York to replace John Sterling, who retired after a legendary career.

Sims has plenty of familiarity in New York, as he was the radio host for the New York Knicks in the mid-'80s.

"By now you've probably heard the news. I'm coming home to New York," Sims said. "I thoroughly enjoyed my 18 years in Seattle. I loved becoming part of Mariner nation in the Pacific Northwest. So many great memories, so many good people. From the bottom of my heart, I thank you for having this interloper coming in and being part of your culture. I really enjoyed it and I wish everybody in Seattle and the Pacific Northwest all the best as we move forward. Go Mariners and Go Yankees."

The 71-year-old Sims will begin calling games for the Yankees in 2025, as the franchise will look to return to the World Series and capture its first title since 2009.

More of the Latest Around MLB

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/MLB