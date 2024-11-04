SI

Awkward Moment Involving Tom Brady During Lions-Packers Led to Lots of Jokes

Andy Nesbitt

Fans had a lot of fun with this moment during the Lions-Packers game.
Tom Brady was back in the booth on Sunday calling the Detroit Lions-Green Bay Packers game at a very rainy Lambeau Field. And while Detroit won the game, 24-14, to take control of the NFC North, a moment during the broadcast had fans cracking up.

In case you missed it, during a shot of Brady (who called out the refs after a controversial decision) and Kevin Burkhardt talking on camera about the game you could notice a man standing awkwardly behind them. That man was one of FOX's main rules analysts, Dean Blandino, who was in the booth to break down any key calls in the game.

Here's that silly moment:

Fans had lots of jokes:

Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

