Awkward Moment Involving Tom Brady During Lions-Packers Led to Lots of Jokes
Tom Brady was back in the booth on Sunday calling the Detroit Lions-Green Bay Packers game at a very rainy Lambeau Field. And while Detroit won the game, 24-14, to take control of the NFC North, a moment during the broadcast had fans cracking up.
In case you missed it, during a shot of Brady (who called out the refs after a controversial decision) and Kevin Burkhardt talking on camera about the game you could notice a man standing awkwardly behind them. That man was one of FOX's main rules analysts, Dean Blandino, who was in the booth to break down any key calls in the game.
