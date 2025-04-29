Dirk Nowitzki Has Fitting Reaction to Steve Nash Joining Him for Amazon Prime NBA Coverage
Steve Nash is the newest NBA legend to join the league's new coverage for the 2025-26 season as he will join Amazon Prime Video's team as an analyst, insider Marc Stein reported.
The NBA will be broadcasted across ESPN/ABC, Amazon Prime Video and NBC/Peacock starting next season thanks to the league's new 11-year media deal.
This will be Nash's first experience in traditional sports broadcasting. He's been a podcast co-host on LeBron James's Mind the Game podcast.
Nash will join former Dallas Mavericks teammate Dirk Nowitzki at Amazon Prime as a fellow analyst. The Hall of Famer's position was announced back in December.
Nash and Nowitzki teamed up in Dallas from 1998-2004, which gave Nowitzki the perfect set-up when he reacted to the news that Nash would be joining him at Amazon.
"Now I have to carry this guy again like I did over 25 years ago..." Nowitzki wrote.
Nash, a fellow Hall of Famer, has history as a player and as a coach in the NBA. The Phoenix Suns selected Nash in the first round of the 1996 NBA draft, and he ended up having two stints with the Suns from '96-98, and then again from 2004-12. His No. 13 was retired by the Suns. He finished his playing career with the Los Angeles Lakers, and he retired after the 2015 season.
Nash then coached the Brooklyn Nets from Sept. 2020-Nov. '22. He had a contentious parting with the Nets at the time. Fans wondered if Nash would be making a return to coaching any time soon, but this career move makes fans realize he won't return to the coaching sideline right away.