Drew Brees Wasn’t Afraid to Fire Off Head-Scratching Statements During ‘First Take’ Debut
1. Drew Brees has made it clear that he wants to call games and that he would be one of the top three analysts in the sport, but for now, he’s giving studio shows a shot. The former Saints quarterback has been named a weekly contributor to First Take, and made his debut on Tuesday.
The jury is still out on Brees as a game analyst, but he clearly knows how to do the hot take thing, despite the fact that he seemed to have trouble knowing how to look directly into the camera.
During his segment, Brees took direct aim at the Eagles and called out their offense.
"I respect Philly, they are winning games. They’re finding ways to win games,” Brees said. “I can't stand to watch that offense. It's the most boring offense. It is. I’m sorry.”
OK, fine. One’s enjoyment of watching a team is subjective, so you may have one style of play you prefer over another. I’m not quite sure how a team with Saquon Barkley can have “the most boring offense.” I’m also not sure how the Eagles can have “the most boring offense” when teams like the Browns, Saints and others exist, but, again, this is personal preference.
However, where Brees went completely off the rails was saying that the Eagles play in “the toughest division in football.”
Now this is a problem. How on Earth can you call a division with the Cowboys and Giants the toughest in football? This is just nonsensical. Which, I guess, is perfect for a hot take show.
2. The Lions social media team had fun with everyone picking the Ravens in last night’s Monday Night Football game.
3. Here is this week’s edition of the best segment on all of sports television: Bad Beats.
4. Bucs QB Baker Mayfield was mic’d up for Sunday’s win against the Jets and it’s a must-watch.
5. In a piece of interesting timing, Lane Kiffin’s daughter, Landry, went public with her relationship with LSU linebacker Whit Weeks on Monday. This Saturday, Kiffin and Ole Miss face… you guessed it, LSU. Kiffin addressed the conflict in a way that will be very interesting to bettors.
6. The latest SI Media With Jimmy Traina features two interviews plus the weekly “Traina Thoughts” segment.
First up is ESPN’s Mina Kimes, who talks about how she got her start at ESPN, transitioning into an NFL analyst, the stigma of being an NFL analyst who didn’t play the game, what her typical Sunday is like and whether she’d like to be in the booth calling games one day.
Kimes also discusses auditioning for the ManningCast, the worst thing about social media becoming a cesspool, working with Dan Orlovsky and much more.
Following Kimes, WWE Superstar Seth Rollins joins the show. Rollins talks about the WWE–ESPN partnership, fooling the entire wrestling world with his fake knee injury, the one person he felt bad about lying to, becoming a cast member on Good Morning Football, getting duped by Kyle Brandt, why he despises the tush push and more.
The podcast closes with the weekly “Traina Thoughts” segment featuring Sal Licata from WFAN radio and SNY TV. This week, we talk about my friends and I getting booted from a restaurant, Sal’s second week in a row suffering a horrific NFL betting loss, a crazy college football bad beat, Sal losing the Emmy Award on his birthday and more.
You can listen to the SI Media With Jimmy Traina podcast below or on Apple and Spotify.
You can also watch SI Media With Jimmy Traina on Sports Illustrated‘s YouTube channel.
7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Happy 76th birthday to Bruce Springsteen, who had one of the best Curb Your Enthusiasm guest appearances in show history.
