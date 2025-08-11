Drew Brees Says He Would Be a Top-Three NFL Analyst Right Now If He Were Calling Games
1. Where was this confidence three years ago?
In 2022, NBC put Drew Brees in the booth for a Raiders-Bengals playoff game despite him having called only one NFL game prior to that.
The result was not good. Brees’s performance was widely panned (including by me) and NBC parted ways with him a few months later. Brees was timid and sort of just there.
NBC deserved more blame than Brees because he had basically no experience calling NFL games and the network inexplicably threw him into a playoff game.
Despite the rough experience, though, Brees told Dan Patrick on Friday that he thinks he’s CURRENTLY one of the top three analysts in the NFL. Even though he doesn’t have a job.
“I'd step in the booth right now and be a top-three guy, without question,” Brees told the radio host. “And then give me a few years and I could be the best.”
“I love the game. I love talking about the game. I feel like I have an insight to the game that is pretty unique given my playing experience. I see the game a totally different way, I process it a different way.
“So, even as I watch games now, I listen to the commentary, and this and that, and what I’m seeing, I just feel like there’s so much more to add.”
The problem for Brees is that having insight into the game and seeing the game a totally different way does not translate in any way, shape or form into being a good broadcaster. You need to articulate those thoughts in an aggressive and convincing manner. You also need to make sure the casual fan can understand your analysis, while also not insulting the hardcore fan’s intelligence. KNOWING football is not the same as TALKING football.
But I hope Brees gets another chance to prove himself. His broadcasting career should not be one-and-done. That would not be fair.
Selfishly, I’d really like to see Brees get another chance now just to see if his self analysis is accurate or not.
