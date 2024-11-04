SI

FOX Analyst Brilliantly Broke Down Brutal Mistake by Cowboys' Trevon Diggs on TD

Andy Nesbitt

Trevon Diggs and the Cowboys had a rough day vs. the Falcons.
The Dallas Cowboys' nightmare season continued Sunday when they fell to the Atlanta Falcons, 27-21 in a game that never felt that close. Dallas not only lost the game but they also lost their quarterback, Dak Prescott, who left in the second half with a hamstring injury.

While the Cowboys' inept offense has been the focus of a lot of critics this season, one key mistake by their defense on Sunday deserves to called out as it led to an early touchdown that put the Falcons in control at home.

On fourth-and-three, Kirk Cousins found Darnell Mooney for a 36-yard touchdown to give the Falcons a14-3 lead in the second quarter.

FOX Sports' Emmanuel Acho brilliantly broke down the play and explained why Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs was completely lost on it before the ball was even snapped.

That's not a great look for Diggs and the Cowboys, who are now 3-5 on the season. They'll try to bounce back in Week 10 when they host the Philadelphia Eagles.

Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

