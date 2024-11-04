FOX Analyst Brilliantly Broke Down Brutal Mistake by Cowboys' Trevon Diggs on TD
The Dallas Cowboys' nightmare season continued Sunday when they fell to the Atlanta Falcons, 27-21 in a game that never felt that close. Dallas not only lost the game but they also lost their quarterback, Dak Prescott, who left in the second half with a hamstring injury.
While the Cowboys' inept offense has been the focus of a lot of critics this season, one key mistake by their defense on Sunday deserves to called out as it led to an early touchdown that put the Falcons in control at home.
On fourth-and-three, Kirk Cousins found Darnell Mooney for a 36-yard touchdown to give the Falcons a14-3 lead in the second quarter.
FOX Sports' Emmanuel Acho brilliantly broke down the play and explained why Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs was completely lost on it before the ball was even snapped.
That's not a great look for Diggs and the Cowboys, who are now 3-5 on the season. They'll try to bounce back in Week 10 when they host the Philadelphia Eagles.