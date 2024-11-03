SI

Dak Prescott Spotted With Swollen Hand Before Being Ruled Out Due to Hamstring Injury

Ryan Phillips

Prescott finished Sunday's game with 133 yards passing and one touchdown.
Prescott finished Sunday's game with 133 yards passing and one touchdown.
Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys are not having a great Sunday.

After falling behind to the Atlanta Falcons 27-13 early in the fourth quarter, the Cowboys pulled Prescott from the game due to injury. The 31-year-old quarterback was on the sideline having his right hand checked out and it looked badly swollen. Then Dallas announced he was out for the game due to a hamstring injury.

Here's a shot of Prescott getting his hand checked.

And here is Fox's Pam Oliver reporting Prescott was being pulled due to a right hamstring injury.

Cooper Rush entered the game to replace Prescott.

It wasn't a great day for Prescott, as he finished the game 18-for-24 for 133 yards and a touchdown. He added three rushes for 30 yards, but Dallas couldn't seem to get anything going offensively. Even his passing touchdown to Rico Dowdle came on a ridiculous play.

The Cowboys are poised to fell to 3-5 on the season and don't seem to have any answers for their biggest issues.

Ryan Phillips
RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

