Dak Prescott Spotted With Swollen Hand Before Being Ruled Out Due to Hamstring Injury
Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys are not having a great Sunday.
After falling behind to the Atlanta Falcons 27-13 early in the fourth quarter, the Cowboys pulled Prescott from the game due to injury. The 31-year-old quarterback was on the sideline having his right hand checked out and it looked badly swollen. Then Dallas announced he was out for the game due to a hamstring injury.
Here's a shot of Prescott getting his hand checked.
And here is Fox's Pam Oliver reporting Prescott was being pulled due to a right hamstring injury.
Cooper Rush entered the game to replace Prescott.
It wasn't a great day for Prescott, as he finished the game 18-for-24 for 133 yards and a touchdown. He added three rushes for 30 yards, but Dallas couldn't seem to get anything going offensively. Even his passing touchdown to Rico Dowdle came on a ridiculous play.
The Cowboys are poised to fell to 3-5 on the season and don't seem to have any answers for their biggest issues.